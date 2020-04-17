Evolution du Covid-19 au Maroc
confirmés
2,564
+281
décès
135
+5
guéris
281
Actifs
2,148
Last updated: 17 avril 2020 - 19 h 40 min (+02:00)
Afrique
confirmés
20,058
+1,071
décès
1,006
+38
guéris
4,900
Actifs
14,152
Last updated: 17 avril 2020 - 19 h 40 min (+02:00)
|Afrique
|confirmés
|Today cases
|décès
|Today deaths
|guéris
|Egypt
|2,844
|171
|205
|9
|646
|South Africa
|2,605
|0
|48
|0
|903
|Morocco
|2,564
|281
|135
|5
|281
|Algeria
|2,418
|150
|364
|16
|846
|Cameroon
|996
|0
|22
|0
|164
|Tunisia
|822
|0
|37
|0
|43
|Djibouti
|732
|141
|2
|0
|76
|Côte d'Ivoire
|688
|34
|6
|0
|193
|Ghana
|641
|0
|8
|0
|83
|Niger
|609
|25
|15
|1
|105
|Burkina Faso
|546
|0
|32
|0
|257
|Guinea
|477
|39
|3
|2
|59
|Nigeria
|442
|0
|13
|0
|152
|Réunion
|402
|8
|0
|0
|237
|Senegal
|342
|7
|2
|0
|198
|Mauritius
|324
|0
|9
|0
|108
|DRC
|287
|20
|23
|1
|25
|Kenya
|246
|12
|11
|0
|53
|Mayotte
|245
|12
|4
|1
|117
|Mali
|171
|0
|13
|0
|34
|Tanzania
|147
|53
|5
|1
|11
|Congo
|143
|26
|6
|1
|11
|Rwanda
|138
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Madagascar
|117
|6
|0
|0
|33
|Ethiopia
|96
|4
|3
|0
|15
|Gabon
|95
|15
|1
|0
|6
|Togo
|83
|2
|5
|0
|48
|Somalia
|80
|0
|5
|0
|2
|Equatorial Guinea
|79
|28
|0
|0
|4
|Liberia
|76
|17
|7
|1
|7
|Cabo Verde
|56
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Uganda
|55
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Zambia
|52
|4
|2
|0
|30
|Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|49
|0
|1
|0
|11
|Guinea-Bissau
|43
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Benin
|35
|0
|1
|0
|18
|Eritrea
|35
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mozambique
|34
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Sudan
|32
|0
|5
|0
|4
|Chad
|27
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Sierra Leone
|26
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Zimbabwe
|24
|1
|3
|0
|2
|Angola
|19
|0
|2
|0
|5
|Malawi
|17
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Namibia
|16
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Swaziland
|16
|0
|1
|0
|8
|Botswana
|15
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Central African Republic
|12
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Seychelles
|11
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Gambia
|9
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Mauritania
|7
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Burundi
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sao Tome and Principe
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Sudan
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Last updated: 17 avril 2020 - 19 h 40 min (+02:00)