{"id":111,"instanceName":"LIFESTYLE BELIVE4","videos":[{"videoType":"youtube","title":"","description":"","info":"","thumbImg":"http:\/\/www.infomediaire.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/belive.jpg","youtubeID":"uaqQPabv3s8","prerollAD":"no","prerollGotoLink":"prerollGotoLink","preroll_mp4":"preroll_mp4","prerollSkipTimer":"prerollSkipTimer","midrollAD":"no","midrollAD_displayTime":"midrollAD_displayTime","midrollGotoLink":"midrollGotoLink","midroll_mp4":"midroll_mp4","midrollSkipTimer":"midrollSkipTimer","postrollAD":"no","postrollGotoLink":"postrollGotoLink","postroll_mp4":"postroll_mp4","postrollSkipTimer":"postrollSkipTimer","popupAdShow":"no","popupImg":"popupImg","popupAdStartTime":"popupAdStartTime","popupAdEndTime":"popupAdEndTime","popupAdGoToLink":"popupAdGoToLink"}],"instanceTheme":"dark","playerLayout":"fitToContainer","videoPlayerWidth":1006,"videoPlayerHeight":420,"videoRatio":1.77777777777999990149737641331739723682403564453125,"videoRatioStretch":false,"videoPlayerShadow":"effect3","colorAccent":"#cc181e","posterImg":"","posterImgOnVideoFinish":"","logoShow":"Yes","logoPath":"","logoPosition":"bottom-right","logoClickable":"Yes","logoGoToLink":"","allowSkipAd":true,"advertisementTitle":"Advertisement","skipAdvertisementText":"Ignorer la publicit\u00e9","skipAdText":"Vous pouvez ignorer cette annonce dans","playBtnTooltipTxt":"Play","pauseBtnTooltipTxt":"Pause","rewindBtnTooltipTxt":"Rewind","downloadVideoBtnTooltipTxt":"Download video","qualityBtnOpenedTooltipTxt":"Close settings","qualityBtnClosedTooltipTxt":"Settings","muteBtnTooltipTxt":"Mute","unmuteBtnTooltipTxt":"Unmute","fullscreenBtnTooltipTxt":"Fullscreen","exitFullscreenBtnTooltipTxt":"Exit fullscreen","infoBtnTooltipTxt":"Show info","embedBtnTooltipTxt":"Embed","shareBtnTooltipTxt":"Share","volumeTooltipTxt":"Volume","playlistBtnClosedTooltipTxt":"[closed]","playlistBtnOpenedTooltipTxt":"Hide playlist","facebookBtnTooltipTxt":"Share on Facebook","twitterBtnTooltipTxt":"Share on Twitter","googlePlusBtnTooltipTxt":"Share on Google+","lastBtnTooltipTxt":"Go to last video","firstBtnTooltipTxt":"Go to first video","nextBtnTooltipTxt":"Play next video","previousBtnTooltipTxt":"Play previous video","shuffleBtnOnTooltipTxt":"Shuffle on","shuffleBtnOffTooltipTxt":"Shuffle off","nowPlayingTooltipTxt":"NOW PLAYING","embedWindowTitle1":"SHARE THIS PLAYER:","embedWindowTitle2":"EMBED THIS VIDEO IN YOUR SITE:","embedWindowTitle3":"SHARE LINK TO THIS PLAYER:","lightBox":false,"lightBoxAutoplay":false,"lightBoxThumbnail":"","lightBoxThumbnailWidth":400,"lightBoxThumbnailHeight":220,"lightBoxCloseOnOutsideClick":true,"onFinish":"Stop video","autoplay":false,"loadRandomVideoOnStart":"No","shuffle":"No","playlist":"Off","playlistBehaviourOnPageload":"opened (default)","playlistScrollType":"light","preloadSelfHosted":"none","hideVideoSource":false,"showAllControls":true,"rightClickMenu":true,"autohideControls":2,"hideControlsOnMouseOut":"No","fullscreen":"Fullscreen native","nowPlayingText":"Yes","infoShow":"No","shareShow":"Yes","facebookShow":"Yes","twitterShow":"Yes","mailShow":"No","facebookShareName":"Infomediaite TV","facebookShareLink":"http:\/\/www.infomediaire.net\/infomediaire-tv\/","facebookShareDescription":"","facebookSharePicture":"http:\/\/www.infomediaire.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/04\/infotv.jpg","twitterText":"Infomediaite TV","twitterLink":"http:\/\/www.infomediaire.net\/infomediaire-tv\/","twitterHashtags":"Infomediaite TV","twitterVia":"Infomediaite TV","googlePlus":"","embedShow":"No","embedCodeSrc":"","embedCodeW":746,"embedCodeH":420,"embedShareLink":"http:\/\/www.infomediaire.net\/infomediaire-tv\/","youtubeControls":"default controls","youtubeSkin":"dark","youtubeColor":"red","youtubeQuality":"highres","youtubeShowRelatedVideos":"No","vimeoColor":"00adef","showGlobalPrerollAds":false,"globalPrerollAds":"","globalPrerollAdsSkipTimer":5,"globalPrerollAdsGotoLink":"","videoType":"YouTube","submit":"Save Changes","youtubeChannelID":"UCQyCGV3PgSuRK20EXm3TZqQ","googleAnalyticsTrackingCode":"","iOSPlaysinline":true,"floatPlayerOutsideViewport":false,"rootFolder":"https:\/\/www.infomediaire.net\/wp-content\/plugins\/Elite-video-player\/"}