Ce mercredi 12 juin et jusqu’au dimanche 16 juin 2019, le Festival du Marrakech du Rire (MDR) a ouvert ses portes pour une neuvième édition, Le festival qui réunit plus de 80 000 personnes chaque année, 8 millions d’abonnés sur les réseaux sociaux et 70 millions de téléspectateurs.

