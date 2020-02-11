{"id":243,"instanceName":"INWI DAYS","videos":[{"videoType":"youtube","title":"","description":"","info":"","thumbImg":"https:\/\/www.infomediaire.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/02\/INWIDAYSv2.jpg","youtubeID":"uWrMuWHzEAQ","prerollAD":"no","prerollGotoLink":"prerollGotoLink","preroll_mp4":"preroll_mp4","prerollSkipTimer":"prerollSkipTimer","midrollAD":"no","midrollAD_displayTime":"midrollAD_displayTime","midrollGotoLink":"midrollGotoLink","midroll_mp4":"midroll_mp4","midrollSkipTimer":"midrollSkipTimer","postrollAD":"no","postrollGotoLink":"postrollGotoLink","postroll_mp4":"postroll_mp4","postrollSkipTimer":"postrollSkipTimer","popupAdShow":"no","popupImg":"popupImg","popupAdStartTime":"popupAdStartTime","popupAdEndTime":"popupAdEndTime","popupAdGoToLink":"popupAdGoToLink"}],"instanceTheme":"dark","playerLayout":"fitToContainer","videoPlayerWidth":1006,"videoPlayerHeight":420,"videoRatio":1.77777777777999990149737641331739723682403564453125,"videoRatioStretch":false,"videoPlayerShadow":"effect3","colorAccent":"#cc181e","posterImg":"","posterImgOnVideoFinish":"","logoShow":"Yes","logoPath":"","logoPosition":"bottom-right","logoClickable":"Yes","logoGoToLink":"","allowSkipAd":true,"advertisementTitle":"Advertisement","skipAdvertisementText":"Ignorer la publicit\u00e9","skipAdText":"Vous pouvez ignorer cette annonce dans","playBtnTooltipTxt":"Play","pauseBtnTooltipTxt":"Pause","rewindBtnTooltipTxt":"Rewind","downloadVideoBtnTooltipTxt":"Download video","qualityBtnOpenedTooltipTxt":"Close settings","qualityBtnClosedTooltipTxt":"Settings","muteBtnTooltipTxt":"Mute","unmuteBtnTooltipTxt":"Unmute","fullscreenBtnTooltipTxt":"Fullscreen","exitFullscreenBtnTooltipTxt":"Exit fullscreen","infoBtnTooltipTxt":"Show info","embedBtnTooltipTxt":"Embed","shareBtnTooltipTxt":"Share","volumeTooltipTxt":"Volume","playlistBtnClosedTooltipTxt":"[closed]","playlistBtnOpenedTooltipTxt":"Hide playlist","facebookBtnTooltipTxt":"Share on Facebook","twitterBtnTooltipTxt":"Share on Twitter","googlePlusBtnTooltipTxt":"Share on Google+","lastBtnTooltipTxt":"Go to last video","firstBtnTooltipTxt":"Go to first video","nextBtnTooltipTxt":"Play next video","previousBtnTooltipTxt":"Play previous video","shuffleBtnOnTooltipTxt":"Shuffle on","shuffleBtnOffTooltipTxt":"Shuffle off","nowPlayingTooltipTxt":"NOW PLAYING","embedWindowTitle1":"SHARE THIS PLAYER:","embedWindowTitle2":"EMBED THIS VIDEO IN YOUR SITE:","embedWindowTitle3":"SHARE LINK TO THIS PLAYER:","lightBox":false,"lightBoxAutoplay":false,"lightBoxThumbnail":"","lightBoxThumbnailWidth":400,"lightBoxThumbnailHeight":220,"lightBoxCloseOnOutsideClick":true,"onFinish":"Stop video","autoplay":false,"loadRandomVideoOnStart":"No","shuffle":"No","playlist":"Off","playlistBehaviourOnPageload":"opened (default)","playlistScrollType":"light","preloadSelfHosted":"none","hideVideoSource":false,"showAllControls":true,"rightClickMenu":true,"autohideControls":2,"hideControlsOnMouseOut":"No","fullscreen":"Fullscreen native","nowPlayingText":"Yes","infoShow":"No","shareShow":"Yes","facebookShow":"Yes","twitterShow":"Yes","mailShow":"No","facebookShareName":"Infomediaite TV","facebookShareLink":"https:\/\/www.infomediaire.net\/infomediaire-tv\/","facebookShareDescription":"","facebookSharePicture":"https:\/\/www.infomediaire.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/04\/infotv.jpg","twitterText":"Infomediaite TV","twitterLink":"https:\/\/www.infomediaire.net\/infomediaire-tv\/","twitterHashtags":"Infomediaite TV","twitterVia":"Infomediaite TV","googlePlus":"","embedShow":"No","embedCodeSrc":"","embedCodeW":746,"embedCodeH":420,"embedShareLink":"https:\/\/www.infomediaire.net\/infomediaire-tv\/","youtubeControls":"default controls","youtubeSkin":"dark","youtubeColor":"red","youtubeQuality":"highres","youtubeShowRelatedVideos":"No","vimeoColor":"00adef","showGlobalPrerollAds":false,"globalPrerollAds":"","globalPrerollAdsSkipTimer":5,"globalPrerollAdsGotoLink":"","videoType":"YouTube","submit":"Save Changes","youtubeChannelID":"UCQyCGV3PgSuRK20EXm3TZqQ","googleAnalyticsTrackingCode":"","iOSPlaysinline":true,"floatPlayerOutsideViewport":false,"rootFolder":"https:\/\/www.infomediaire.net\/wp-content\/plugins\/Elite-video-player\/"}

8ème édition réussie pour «inwiDAYS » ! Grand-messe des startups marocaines et africaines, ce rendez-vous annuel vient couronner l’accompagnement soutenu de inwi, depuis 2012, en faveur de l’entreprenariat innovant. Placé sous le thème de l’inclusion financière, « inwiDAYS » a rassemblé, cette année encore, des participants et speakers de renommée nationale et internationale. Des projets porteurs d’innovations pour l’inclusion financière ont été primés.

L’édition de cette année, tenue en présence de plus de 300 participants, a mis la lumière sur le développement des fintech en Afrique en mettant à contribution Entrepreneurs et Investisseurs actifs dans l’écosystème des Startups, notamment celles dédiées aux technologies de l’inclusion financière. Il s’agit là, en effet, d’un secteur en plein essor dans lequel les startups redoublent d’ingéniosité pour développer des solutions innovantes facilitant l’accès aux services financiers.

Lors de inwiDAYS, d’illustres panélistes et des speakers de renom sont tour à tour intervenus afin de débattre en profondeur des réalités et des opportunités de la finance inclusive en Afrique, tout en partageant leurs expertises et retours d’expériences. L’édition de cette année a notamment connu la participation exceptionnelle d’Idriss Aberkane, le conférencier et essayiste international, célèbre pour ses écrits et ses conférences sur l’économie de la connaissance et les neurosciences.





