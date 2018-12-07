 

 

Infomédiaire Maroc – La compagnie Atlanta Assurances introduit une innovation majeure dans le marché marocain de l’Assurance : des formules de garanties complémentaires de l’assurance automobile à la carte. Et à cette occasion, la caméra de Infomédiaire TV a rencontré Fatima Zahra Bensalah, Administrateur Directeur général d’Atlanta Assurances, qui présente cette innovation qui offre, pour la première fois au Maroc, à l’assuré la possibilité de se couvrir en garanties complémentaires selon l’utilisation qu’il fait de son véhicule, son estimation des risques éventuels et son budget.

Rédaction Infomédiaire

