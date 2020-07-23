{"id":275,"instanceName":"KENZI","videos":[{"videoType":"youtube","title":"","description":"","info":"","thumbImg":"https:\/\/www.infomediaire.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/kenziclubagdalmedinav2.jpg","youtubeID":"iN5oRF2_Mk4","prerollAD":"no","prerollGotoLink":"prerollGotoLink","preroll_mp4":"preroll_mp4","prerollSkipTimer":"prerollSkipTimer","midrollAD":"no","midrollAD_displayTime":"midrollAD_displayTime","midrollGotoLink":"midrollGotoLink","midroll_mp4":"midroll_mp4","midrollSkipTimer":"midrollSkipTimer","postrollAD":"no","postrollGotoLink":"postrollGotoLink","postroll_mp4":"postroll_mp4","postrollSkipTimer":"postrollSkipTimer","popupAdShow":"no","popupImg":"popupImg","popupAdStartTime":"popupAdStartTime","popupAdEndTime":"popupAdEndTime","popupAdGoToLink":"popupAdGoToLink"}],"instanceTheme":"dark","playerLayout":"fitToContainer","videoPlayerWidth":1006,"videoPlayerHeight":420,"videoRatio":1.77777777777999990149737641331739723682403564453125,"videoRatioStretch":false,"videoPlayerShadow":"effect3","colorAccent":"#cc181e","posterImg":"","posterImgOnVideoFinish":"","logoShow":"Yes","logoPath":"","logoPosition":"bottom-right","logoClickable":"Yes","logoGoToLink":"","allowSkipAd":true,"advertisementTitle":"Advertisement","skipAdvertisementText":"Ignorer la publicit\u00e9","skipAdText":"Vous pouvez ignorer cette annonce dans","playBtnTooltipTxt":"Play","pauseBtnTooltipTxt":"Pause","rewindBtnTooltipTxt":"Rewind","downloadVideoBtnTooltipTxt":"Download video","qualityBtnOpenedTooltipTxt":"Close settings","qualityBtnClosedTooltipTxt":"Settings","muteBtnTooltipTxt":"Mute","unmuteBtnTooltipTxt":"Unmute","fullscreenBtnTooltipTxt":"Fullscreen","exitFullscreenBtnTooltipTxt":"Exit fullscreen","infoBtnTooltipTxt":"Show info","embedBtnTooltipTxt":"Embed","shareBtnTooltipTxt":"Share","volumeTooltipTxt":"Volume","playlistBtnClosedTooltipTxt":"[closed]","playlistBtnOpenedTooltipTxt":"Hide playlist","facebookBtnTooltipTxt":"Share on Facebook","twitterBtnTooltipTxt":"Share on Twitter","googlePlusBtnTooltipTxt":"Share on Google+","lastBtnTooltipTxt":"Go to last video","firstBtnTooltipTxt":"Go to first video","nextBtnTooltipTxt":"Play next video","previousBtnTooltipTxt":"Play previous video","shuffleBtnOnTooltipTxt":"Shuffle on","shuffleBtnOffTooltipTxt":"Shuffle off","nowPlayingTooltipTxt":"NOW PLAYING","embedWindowTitle1":"SHARE THIS PLAYER:","embedWindowTitle2":"EMBED THIS VIDEO IN YOUR SITE:","embedWindowTitle3":"SHARE LINK TO THIS PLAYER:","lightBox":false,"lightBoxAutoplay":false,"lightBoxThumbnail":"","lightBoxThumbnailWidth":400,"lightBoxThumbnailHeight":220,"lightBoxCloseOnOutsideClick":true,"onFinish":"Stop video","autoplay":false,"loadRandomVideoOnStart":"No","shuffle":"No","playlist":"Off","playlistBehaviourOnPageload":"opened (default)","playlistScrollType":"light","preloadSelfHosted":"none","hideVideoSource":false,"showAllControls":true,"rightClickMenu":true,"autohideControls":2,"hideControlsOnMouseOut":"No","fullscreen":"Fullscreen native","nowPlayingText":"Yes","infoShow":"No","shareShow":"Yes","facebookShow":"Yes","twitterShow":"Yes","mailShow":"No","facebookShareName":"Infomediaite TV","facebookShareLink":"https:\/\/www.infomediaire.net\/infomediaire-tv\/","facebookShareDescription":"","facebookSharePicture":"https:\/\/www.infomediaire.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/04\/infotv.jpg","twitterText":"Infomediaite TV","twitterLink":"https:\/\/www.infomediaire.net\/infomediaire-tv\/","twitterHashtags":"Infomediaite TV","twitterVia":"Infomediaite TV","googlePlus":"","embedShow":"No","embedCodeSrc":"","embedCodeW":746,"embedCodeH":420,"embedShareLink":"https:\/\/www.infomediaire.net\/infomediaire-tv\/","youtubeControls":"default controls","youtubeSkin":"dark","youtubeColor":"red","youtubeQuality":"highres","youtubeShowRelatedVideos":"No","vimeoColor":"00adef","showGlobalPrerollAds":false,"globalPrerollAds":"","globalPrerollAdsSkipTimer":5,"globalPrerollAdsGotoLink":"","videoType":"YouTube","submit":"Save Changes","youtubeChannelID":"UCQyCGV3PgSuRK20EXm3TZqQ","googleAnalyticsTrackingCode":"","iOSPlaysinline":true,"floatPlayerOutsideViewport":false,"rootFolder":"https:\/\/www.infomediaire.net\/wp-content\/plugins\/Elite-video-player\/"}
Peu après la levée progressive des restrictions liées à la crise sanitaire, le complexe hôtelier Kenzi Club Agdal Médina a pu réouvrir ses portes, sans pour autant faire l’impasse sur le respect extrêmement stricte des mesures sanitaires et de distanciation sociale.
Désinfection systématique des chambres, mise en place de signalétiques appropriées, pose de plexiglass de protection au niveau du buffet, utilisation de gobelets jetables au lieu de verres, personnel formé, etc., rien n’a été laissé au hasard afin d’assurer au maximum la sécurité à la fois des clients et du personnel.