Pour la 7èmeannée consécutive, Euler Hermes ACMAR organise en partenariat avec la Société Générale Maroc, Allianz Maroc et la collaboration de partenaires institutionnels de choix tels que la CGEM, la CFCIM, l’ASMEX, l’AMIP et INFORISK, le jeudi 28 novembre à 8h30 au Sofitel Tour Blanche Casablanca, l’Observatoire International du Commerce.

Ce rendez-vous fédère les institutionnels et mobilise les experts internationaux du groupe Euler Hermes pour proposer aux opérateurs marocains un décryptage des perspectives de l‘économie mondiale pour l’année 2020.

Le Président du Directoire groupe Euler Hermes, Wilfried VERSTRAETE, interviendra durant cet événement, réaffirmant ainsi l’intérêt du groupe pour le marché marocain.

