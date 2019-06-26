{"id":105,"instanceName":"BMW","videos":[{"videoType":"youtube","title":"","description":"","info":"","thumbImg":"http:\/\/www.infomediaire.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/06\/bmwv2.jpg","youtubeID":"OB55k6qq4sE","prerollAD":"no","prerollGotoLink":"prerollGotoLink","preroll_mp4":"preroll_mp4","prerollSkipTimer":"prerollSkipTimer","midrollAD":"no","midrollAD_displayTime":"midrollAD_displayTime","midrollGotoLink":"midrollGotoLink","midroll_mp4":"midroll_mp4","midrollSkipTimer":"midrollSkipTimer","postrollAD":"no","postrollGotoLink":"postrollGotoLink","postroll_mp4":"postroll_mp4","postrollSkipTimer":"postrollSkipTimer","popupAdShow":"no","popupImg":"popupImg","popupAdStartTime":"popupAdStartTime","popupAdEndTime":"popupAdEndTime","popupAdGoToLink":"popupAdGoToLink"}],"instanceTheme":"dark","playerLayout":"fitToContainer","videoPlayerWidth":1006,"videoPlayerHeight":420,"videoRatio":1.77777777777999990149737641331739723682403564453125,"videoRatioStretch":false,"videoPlayerShadow":"effect3","colorAccent":"#cc181e","posterImg":"","posterImgOnVideoFinish":"","logoShow":"Yes","logoPath":"","logoPosition":"bottom-right","logoClickable":"Yes","logoGoToLink":"","allowSkipAd":true,"advertisementTitle":"Advertisement","skipAdvertisementText":"Ignorer la publicit\u00e9","skipAdText":"Vous pouvez ignorer cette annonce dans","playBtnTooltipTxt":"Play","pauseBtnTooltipTxt":"Pause","rewindBtnTooltipTxt":"Rewind","downloadVideoBtnTooltipTxt":"Download video","qualityBtnOpenedTooltipTxt":"Close settings","qualityBtnClosedTooltipTxt":"Settings","muteBtnTooltipTxt":"Mute","unmuteBtnTooltipTxt":"Unmute","fullscreenBtnTooltipTxt":"Fullscreen","exitFullscreenBtnTooltipTxt":"Exit fullscreen","infoBtnTooltipTxt":"Show info","embedBtnTooltipTxt":"Embed","shareBtnTooltipTxt":"Share","volumeTooltipTxt":"Volume","playlistBtnClosedTooltipTxt":"[closed]","playlistBtnOpenedTooltipTxt":"Hide playlist","facebookBtnTooltipTxt":"Share on Facebook","twitterBtnTooltipTxt":"Share on Twitter","googlePlusBtnTooltipTxt":"Share on Google+","lastBtnTooltipTxt":"Go to last video","firstBtnTooltipTxt":"Go to first video","nextBtnTooltipTxt":"Play next video","previousBtnTooltipTxt":"Play previous video","shuffleBtnOnTooltipTxt":"Shuffle on","shuffleBtnOffTooltipTxt":"Shuffle off","nowPlayingTooltipTxt":"NOW PLAYING","embedWindowTitle1":"SHARE THIS PLAYER:","embedWindowTitle2":"EMBED THIS VIDEO IN YOUR SITE:","embedWindowTitle3":"SHARE LINK TO THIS PLAYER:","lightBox":false,"lightBoxAutoplay":false,"lightBoxThumbnail":"","lightBoxThumbnailWidth":400,"lightBoxThumbnailHeight":220,"lightBoxCloseOnOutsideClick":true,"onFinish":"Stop video","autoplay":false,"loadRandomVideoOnStart":"No","shuffle":"No","playlist":"Off","playlistBehaviourOnPageload":"opened (default)","playlistScrollType":"light","preloadSelfHosted":"none","hideVideoSource":false,"showAllControls":true,"rightClickMenu":true,"autohideControls":2,"hideControlsOnMouseOut":"No","fullscreen":"Fullscreen native","nowPlayingText":"Yes","infoShow":"No","shareShow":"Yes","facebookShow":"Yes","twitterShow":"Yes","mailShow":"No","facebookShareName":"Infomediaite TV","facebookShareLink":"http:\/\/www.infomediaire.net\/infomediaire-tv\/","facebookShareDescription":"","facebookSharePicture":"http:\/\/www.infomediaire.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/04\/infotv.jpg","twitterText":"Infomediaite TV","twitterLink":"http:\/\/www.infomediaire.net\/infomediaire-tv\/","twitterHashtags":"Infomediaite TV","twitterVia":"Infomediaite TV","googlePlus":"","embedShow":"No","embedCodeSrc":"","embedCodeW":746,"embedCodeH":420,"embedShareLink":"http:\/\/www.infomediaire.net\/infomediaire-tv\/","youtubeControls":"default controls","youtubeSkin":"dark","youtubeColor":"red","youtubeQuality":"highres","youtubeShowRelatedVideos":"No","vimeoColor":"00adef","showGlobalPrerollAds":false,"globalPrerollAds":"","globalPrerollAdsSkipTimer":5,"globalPrerollAdsGotoLink":"","videoType":"YouTube","submit":"Save Changes","youtubeChannelID":"UCQyCGV3PgSuRK20EXm3TZqQ","googleAnalyticsTrackingCode":"","iOSPlaysinline":true,"floatPlayerOutsideViewport":false,"rootFolder":"https:\/\/www.infomediaire.net\/wp-content\/plugins\/Elite-video-player\/"}
BMW revisite sa gamme de berlines de luxe. Avec son caractère affirmé, son élégance raffinée, ses technologies innovantes pour l’affichage et la commande à bord, ses systèmes d’assistance à la conduite et sa connectivité de pointe, la nouvelle BMW Série 7 affiche la couleur.
Le nouveau design extérieur de la berline de luxe atteste plus que jamais de son caractère exclusif. Son habitacle s’impose comme une nouvelle référence en matière de confort grâce aux élégantes finitions en cuir matelassé, à l’isolation phonique optimisée, aux affichages numériques du combiné d’instruments et de l’écran de contrôle, à la version 7.0 du système d’exploitation BMW et à l’assistant personnel intelligent BMW.
Les moteurs des différentes variantes de la nouvelle BMW Série 7 passent également à la vitesse supérieure. La gamme de motorisation comprend désormais un nouveau bloc 8 cylindres, un moteur 6 cylindres en ligne et des hybrides rechargeables offrant une autonomie électrique étendue. Tous les moteurs du nouveau modèle sont conformes à la norme d’émissions Euro 6d-Temp. Par ailleurs, les systèmes d’assistance à la conduite proposent désormais des fonctionnalités étendues : certains systèmes, notamment l’assistant de recul, témoignent des progrès réalisés en matière d’automatisation de la conduite.