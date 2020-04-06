Vidéo pratique : Un expert comptable explique les mesures fiscales d’urgence (IMTV)

{"id":264,"instanceName":"RSM","videos":[{"videoType":"youtube","title":"","description":"","info":"","thumbImg":"https:\/\/www.infomediaire.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/04\/tarikbouzianRSMv2.jpg","youtubeID":"WqLZqIeksso","prerollAD":"no","prerollGotoLink":"prerollGotoLink","preroll_mp4":"preroll_mp4","prerollSkipTimer":"prerollSkipTimer","midrollAD":"no","midrollAD_displayTime":"midrollAD_displayTime","midrollGotoLink":"midrollGotoLink","midroll_mp4":"midroll_mp4","midrollSkipTimer":"midrollSkipTimer","postrollAD":"no","postrollGotoLink":"postrollGotoLink","postroll_mp4":"postroll_mp4","postrollSkipTimer":"postrollSkipTimer","popupAdShow":"no","popupImg":"popupImg","popupAdStartTime":"popupAdStartTime","popupAdEndTime":"popupAdEndTime","popupAdGoToLink":"popupAdGoToLink"}],"instanceTheme":"dark","playerLayout":"fitToContainer","videoPlayerWidth":1006,"videoPlayerHeight":420,"videoRatio":1.77777777777999990149737641331739723682403564453125,"videoRatioStretch":false,"videoPlayerShadow":"effect3","colorAccent":"#cc181e","posterImg":"","posterImgOnVideoFinish":"","logoShow":"Yes","logoPath":"","logoPosition":"bottom-right","logoClickable":"Yes","logoGoToLink":"","allowSkipAd":true,"advertisementTitle":"Advertisement","skipAdvertisementText":"Ignorer la publicit\u00e9","skipAdText":"Vous pouvez ignorer cette annonce dans","playBtnTooltipTxt":"Play","pauseBtnTooltipTxt":"Pause","rewindBtnTooltipTxt":"Rewind","downloadVideoBtnTooltipTxt":"Download video","qualityBtnOpenedTooltipTxt":"Close settings","qualityBtnClosedTooltipTxt":"Settings","muteBtnTooltipTxt":"Mute","unmuteBtnTooltipTxt":"Unmute","fullscreenBtnTooltipTxt":"Fullscreen","exitFullscreenBtnTooltipTxt":"Exit fullscreen","infoBtnTooltipTxt":"Show info","embedBtnTooltipTxt":"Embed","shareBtnTooltipTxt":"Share","volumeTooltipTxt":"Volume","playlistBtnClosedTooltipTxt":"[closed]","playlistBtnOpenedTooltipTxt":"Hide playlist","facebookBtnTooltipTxt":"Share on Facebook","twitterBtnTooltipTxt":"Share on Twitter","googlePlusBtnTooltipTxt":"Share on Google+","lastBtnTooltipTxt":"Go to last video","firstBtnTooltipTxt":"Go to first video","nextBtnTooltipTxt":"Play next video","previousBtnTooltipTxt":"Play previous video","shuffleBtnOnTooltipTxt":"Shuffle on","shuffleBtnOffTooltipTxt":"Shuffle off","nowPlayingTooltipTxt":"NOW PLAYING","embedWindowTitle1":"SHARE THIS PLAYER:","embedWindowTitle2":"EMBED THIS VIDEO IN YOUR SITE:","embedWindowTitle3":"SHARE LINK TO THIS PLAYER:","lightBox":false,"lightBoxAutoplay":false,"lightBoxThumbnail":"","lightBoxThumbnailWidth":400,"lightBoxThumbnailHeight":220,"lightBoxCloseOnOutsideClick":true,"onFinish":"Stop video","autoplay":false,"loadRandomVideoOnStart":"No","shuffle":"No","playlist":"Off","playlistBehaviourOnPageload":"opened (default)","playlistScrollType":"light","preloadSelfHosted":"none","hideVideoSource":false,"showAllControls":true,"rightClickMenu":true,"autohideControls":2,"hideControlsOnMouseOut":"No","fullscreen":"Fullscreen native","nowPlayingText":"Yes","infoShow":"No","shareShow":"Yes","facebookShow":"Yes","twitterShow":"Yes","mailShow":"No","facebookShareName":"Infomediaite TV","facebookShareLink":"https:\/\/www.infomediaire.net\/infomediaire-tv\/","facebookShareDescription":"","facebookSharePicture":"https:\/\/www.infomediaire.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/04\/infotv.jpg","twitterText":"Infomediaite TV","twitterLink":"https:\/\/www.infomediaire.net\/infomediaire-tv\/","twitterHashtags":"Infomediaite TV","twitterVia":"Infomediaite TV","googlePlus":"","embedShow":"No","embedCodeSrc":"","embedCodeW":746,"embedCodeH":420,"embedShareLink":"https:\/\/www.infomediaire.net\/infomediaire-tv\/","youtubeControls":"default controls","youtubeSkin":"dark","youtubeColor":"red","youtubeQuality":"highres","youtubeShowRelatedVideos":"No","vimeoColor":"00adef","showGlobalPrerollAds":false,"globalPrerollAds":"","globalPrerollAdsSkipTimer":5,"globalPrerollAdsGotoLink":"","videoType":"YouTube","submit":"Save Changes","youtubeChannelID":"UCQyCGV3PgSuRK20EXm3TZqQ","googleAnalyticsTrackingCode":"","iOSPlaysinline":true,"floatPlayerOutsideViewport":false,"rootFolder":"https:\/\/www.infomediaire.net\/wp-content\/plugins\/Elite-video-player\/"}
Mesures fiscales d’urgence, indemnités forfaitaires, allocations familiales au profit des salariés en arrêt provisoire… Tarik Bouziane, expert comptable et fondateur de RSM Morocco, nous explique tout au sujet des différentes décisions prises suite aux instructions Royales pour la mise en place du Fonds spécial pour la gestion de la pandémie du Covid-19.