Vidéo pratique : Un expert comptable explique les mesures fiscales d’urgence (IMTV)



Mesures fiscales d’urgence, indemnités forfaitaires, allocations familiales au profit des salariés en arrêt provisoire… Tarik Bouziane, expert comptable et fondateur de RSM Morocco, nous explique tout au sujet des différentes décisions prises suite aux instructions Royales pour la mise en place du Fonds spécial pour la gestion de la pandémie du Covid-19. 

