La journée nationale d’information du programme Erasmus+, tenue sous le thème « Erasmus+ au Maroc : Regard vers l’avenir ». Dans ce sillage, il a fait savoir que durant la période 2004-2019, le Maroc a participé à 144 projets dont 107 projets Tempus et 37 projets Erasmus+ de renforcement de capacités. En plus, 7 434 mobilités Erasmus+ d’étudiants et de personnel ont été approuvées entre le Maroc et l’UE, représentant environ 26 millions euros, a-t-il précisé, ajoutant que 3 960 mobilités ont été réalisées, notamment 2 809 mobilités sortantes (vers l’Europe) et 1 151 entrantes (européennes) vers le Maroc.

Ces échanges de mobilités concernent 50 institutions d’enseignement supérieur et universités marocaines avec 190 institutions européennes, a-t-il relevé, notant que 71% de ces mobilités sont réalisées par les universités publiques marocaines.

